Wednesday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Postponed due to rain

(Astros lead series 2-1)

---

NHL

Columbus 3, Dallas 2

Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT

Washington 4, Toronto 3

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

San Jose 5, Carolina 2

---

AHL

Laval 5, Providence 4, SO

Toronto 4, Hershey 3

Utica 6, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 3

---

NBA Pre-season

Detroit 116, Charlotte 110

Atlanta 100, New York 96

Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119

San Antonio 128, Houston 114

Portland 126, Utah 118

Sacramento 124, Melbourne United 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Golden State 93

---

