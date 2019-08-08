Wednesday's Games
Canadian Soccer Championship
Semifinal First Leg
Montreal 2 Cavalry 1
Toronto 2 Ottawa 0
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1
Cleveland 2 Texas 0 (Game 1)
Cleveland 5 Texas 1 (Game 2)
N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4 Boston 4 (Postponed)
National League
N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1
Washington 4 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1
Interleague
Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7
Houston 14 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10 Oakland 1
Seattle 3 San Diego 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.