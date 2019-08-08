Wednesday's Games

Canadian Soccer Championship

Semifinal First Leg

Montreal 2 Cavalry 1

Toronto 2 Ottawa 0

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1

Cleveland 2 Texas 0 (Game 1)

Cleveland 5 Texas 1 (Game 2)

N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 4 Boston 4 (Postponed)

National League

N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1

Washington 4 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1

Interleague

Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7

Houston 14 Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10 Oakland 1

Seattle 3 San Diego 2

---

