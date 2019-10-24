Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-season
World Series
Washington 12 Houston 3
(Washington leads series 2-0)
---
NHL
Ottawa 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2
---
AHL
Chicago 3 Texas 2
Belleville 3 Laval 2
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0
Binghamton 4 WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 5 Hershey 1
Ontario 2 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 126 Chicago 125
Detroit 119 Indiana 110
Orlando 94 Cleveland 85
Miami 120 Memphis 101
Minnesota 127 Brooklyn 126 (OT)
Philadelphia 107 Boston 93
San Antonio 120 New York 111
Dallas 108 Washington 100
Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108 Portland 100
Phoenix 124 Sacramento 95
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Toronto 2 NYCFC 1
Western Conference Semifinal
Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.