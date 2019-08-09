Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau isn't daunted by the prospect of having tens of thousands of Portland Timbers fans taunting him from the stands.
He's actually looking forward it.
"I love it when they scream at me, so I've been waiting for this one," the 25-year-old 'keeper said.
After a disastrous July, the Whitecaps (5-11-9) head to Portland coming off pair of solid road results, including a scoreless draw in Minnesota and a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.
The last two games show signs that the squad will have the right approach when they face the Timbers (9-9-4) on Saturday, said head coach Marc Dos Santos.
The 'Caps aren't expecting the contest to be easy, however.
"We know how it is," Dos Santos said. "You're away, one of the toughest places to play in (Major League Soccer), a team that is also fighting for points to be in a playoff spot. So there's a lot to play for."
Both teams are also vying for a chance at the Cascadia Cup, awarded annually to the top team among three West Coast rivals — the Whitecaps, Timbers and Seattle Sounders. The 'Caps need a win on Saturday to stay in contention for this year's prize.
Midfielder Andy Rose is well acquainted with the Cascadia contest, having played four seasons with the Sounders.
Games in Portland are a lot of fun to play in because of the "hostile, incredible" atmosphere and this week's matchup will be no different, he said.
"On numerous levels, it's a really important game for us, obviously," Rose said. "We want to build, we want to keep building. Four points in two games is a good return from that tough spell and we look to keep driving on."
In order to get a result in Portland, the 'Caps will need to find a way to stop the Timbers' dynamic offence, including Brian Fernandez. The Argentine forward has registered eight goals and an assist in 11 games with Portland this season.
Fernandez has done well since coming to the league from Mexico in early May, Dos Santos said.
"He's a player that arrived adapted, incredibly fast (transition) to MLS. He got in the league sprinting, right? And he's a dangerous player," the coach said.
"But you can't focus on one guy. You have to focus with the process of Portland knowing that (Diego) Valeri could be very dangerous, (Sebastian) Blanco could be very dangerous. And we're aware of that and we're ready for the game."
Saturday's game caps a busy week for Vancouver
The Whitecaps dealt veteran midfielder Felipe Martins to D.C. United in exchange for a 2020 international roster spot and $75,000 in targeted allocation money on Tuesday.
The team also brought in winger Michaell Chirinos on loan from Honduran club C.D. Olimpia the same day.
On Friday, the club announced another deal, inking Canadian striker Tosaint Ricketts to a contract for the rest of the MLS season. The 'Caps also have an option to keep the 32-year-old Edmonton native next year.
Ricketts, formerly of Toronto FC, most recently played with Lithuanian side FK Suduva in that country's top league.
He started in 15 matches with the club and scored eight goals.
Before going to Lithuania, Ricketts spent three seasons with Toronto FC. He had 14 goals and three assists in 18 starts and 58 appearances for the club in MLS action.
Ricketts also tallied 15 goals in 59 appearances for Canada's national men's team.
"Tosaint is an experienced player who will have a fast adaptation period and provide us with another option for the remainder of this season," Dos Santos said in a statement.
"This move gives both our club and Tosaint an opportunity to evaluate as we continue to compete this season, as well as a platform for Tosaint to prove he can have a role on this team moving forward."
Neither Chirinos nor Ricketts are expected to be available for Saturday's game in Portland.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (5-11-9) AT PORTLAND TIMBERS (9-9-4)
Saturday, Providence Park
WELCOME BACK: Centre back Doneil Henry and forward Yordy Reyna are expected to be options for Vancouver this weekend. Both participated in full training on Thursday after nursing lingering injuries.
PLAYOFF PUSH: The Timbers are looking to move back above the playoff line with a win over the Whitecaps. Portland currently sits two points behind FC Dallas and a single spot outside of post-season play.
SERIES STREAK: Vancouver will be looking for its fourth straight win over Portland. The Whitecaps posted a 1-0 victory over the Timbers earlier this season, and swept last year's series with a pair of 2-1 wins.
