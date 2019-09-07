SHANGHAI - Kyle Wiltjer had seven three-pointers and 29 points to lead Canada's men's basketball team to a 126-71 rout of Jordan at the FIBA World Cup on Saturday.
Melvin Ejim added 13 points, while Cory Joseph chipped in with 11, and Kevin Pangos finished with 10 for the No. 23-ranked Canada.
Canada's 24 three-pointers was a FIBA World Cup record, beating the 19 threes made by the American team twice in 1994. The Canadians shot 56 per cent from three on the night, and 65 per cent from the field.
The victory in the classification round should go a long way in helping Canada secure a spot in a second-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer.
The Canadians were coming off an 82-60 victory over Senegal to end the preliminary round, the country's first World Cup win since 2002. They wrap up the World Cup on Monday against Germany, which went 1-2 in the first round.
Jordan went winless in the preliminary round, and was outscored by 77 points combined in losses to France, the Dominican Republic and Germany.
Despite Saturday's rout, the World Cup will be looked at as a disappointment for Canada, with a narrative dominated by who didn't show up to play. While Canada is bursting with young basketball talent, winning the U19 World Cup in 2017 and boasting the second most players in the NBA outside of the U.S., the wealth of talent hasn't translated to the senior men's side. Joseph and Khem Birch are Canada's only NBA players in China.
The Canadians were already facing an uphill battle here after being drawn into the toughest group of the World Cup tournament with potential medallist's Lithuania and Australia. Losing to both countries sent the Canadians to the classification round, which determines 12th through and place.
These games are also key to securing Canada a spot in one of the four second-chance Olympic qualifying tournaments next June.
The Canadians thoroughly dominated a Jordanian team that looked disinterested on the defensive end. They left Canada's shooter's wide open on the perimeter, and allowed them to waltz their way in for easy lay ups and dunk's.
Canada shot 6-for-8 from deep in the first quarter, and when Joseph scored on a half court shot at the buzzer, the enthusiastic crowd of mostly high-school kids at Shanghai Orient al Sports Centerd roared with delight. Canada led 31-13 to end the first.
While coach Nick Nurse emptied his bench, Canada continued to dominate in a game that degenerated into a virtual clinic at times, with the Canadians hitting threes and throwing down dunk's seemingly at will. Joseph tossed up an alley-op to Wiltjer for an easy dunk with a couple of minutes to play in the second, and the Canadians took a 58-35 lead into the halftime break.
Canada nearly doubled its advantage in the first half, taking a 99-50 lead into the break.
