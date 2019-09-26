MILTON, Ont. - Jim Lawson wants to give harness trainers another reason to head to Woodbine Mohawk Park.
Woodbine Entertainment announced details Thursday for the inaugural Mohawk Million, a US$1-million event for two-year-trotters that would become Canada's richest harness race.
The Mohawk Million would go in 2020 — either late September or early October. It will follow a buy-in formula with nine of the 10 race slots available to be purchased at US$110,000 each.
The final slot would go to the connections of the 2020 William Wellwood Memorial winner at no cost. The buy-in slots must be sold before Feb. 17, 2020.
"We're thrilled to offer horsepeople this exciting opportunity and provide a platform for the finest young trotters in the sport," said Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "With the addition of the Mohawk Million, Woodbine Mohawk Park will host over two full months of top stakes racing for two-year-old trotters potentially exceeding $4 million which will set a new industry standard and further demonstrate our commitment in being a global leader and innovator in harness racing."
Each slot would be an entity and may be sold, traded or leased. The purchaser doesn't have to declare a horse for the Mohawk Million until time of entry.
If the nine slots aren't purchased by the deadline, the race won't proceed and the entry fees will be returned. If more than nine purchase contracts are received, a draw for the slots will take place before Feb. 28, 2020.
"We appreciate the support we have received from the Central Ontario Standardbred Association towards the Mohawk Million and look forward to making it a reality," said Lawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.