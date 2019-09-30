CALGARY - Snow is finally tapering off in southern Alberta after an early winter wallop on the weekend.
Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougere says at least 25 to 40 centimetres blanketed a large area from overnight Friday until Monday morning.
There were hundreds of road accidents in Calgary, which had an accumulation of 27 centimetres at the airport.
Waterton Lakes National Park in the province's southeastern corner is buried under 95 centimetres of snow, while parts of Lethbridge to the east received 50 to 60 centimetres.
Fougere says September snowfalls aren't unusual in Alberta, as chilly Arctic air meets Pacific moisture around this time of year.
The snow is especially unwelcome to farmers as they scramble to finish a harvest delayed by bouts of severe weather.
Fougere says Environment Canada has lifted all of its snowfall watches and warnings, and warmer air and westerly winds are on the way.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.
