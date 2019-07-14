CRAVEN, Sask. - The Country Thunder music festival in Saskatchewan lived up to its name Saturday night when a thunderstorm rolled in and stopped the show.
Just four songs into Travis Tritt's set, organizers decided to shut everything down as the storm headed towards the concert site in Craven.
While the storm was not as fierce as feared, there was hail, heavy rain and strong winds, and Tim McGraw's show was cancelled as well.
Country Thunder's marketing director Gerry Krochak told CKRM radio that McGraw and his band were still ready to perform later in the evening, but the band's gear on stage was badly damaged.
RCMP say they helped on-site security and emergency services get people to shelter.
Krochak says people took care of each other by buddying up and hosting people in their campers.
(CKRM)
