On Monday night, we cheered on Thunder Bay’s Jordan Staal as he laced up to play in his 1,000th NHL game — a home date against the Detroit Red Wings.
Certainly it’s a high-water mark which has been ascended by former NHLers like Steve Larmer, Rick Middleton, Vic Hadfield and Bernie Federko. Although Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe, tops the list at 1,767 games logged in.
Staal grew up playing minor hockey in Oliver Paipoonge and moved up to the North American-renowned Thunder Bay Kings AAA program. In 2004, when Jordan left Thunder Bay to play for the Peterborough Petes — the oldest hockey franchise in the Ontario Hockey League — he was signing on to a rich junior hockey tradition. Former NHL coaches Scotty Bowman, Roger Neilson and Mike Keenan started coaching there.
In 2006, the Petes celebrated 60 years in the OHL in style. During his second and final season with the Petes that campaign, Jordan scored 28 goals and 40 assists, virtually a point per game. He went on to help lead Peterborough to the 2006 J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions.
It wasn’t long after Jordan was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins (second overall in June 2006) where he would see his first action in the NHL.
He was just 18 years old. Possessed with a strong physique, the six-foot-four, 220-pound Staal developed brilliant hockey skills as a penalty killer, as well as a consistent scorer. He became the youngest NHLer to score a hat trick.
Staal is also the youngest to score two shorthanded goals in a single game and, the most shorthanded rookie goals in any season. Jordan and the Penguins accomplished a remarkable feat in 2009, beating the Detroit Red Wings to win the Stanley Cup in seven games.
However, in the fall of 2014, while putting together a remarkable string of 358 consecutive games, Jordan suffered a freak leg injury. Buffalo’s Josh Gorges’ skate sliced through Staal’s skate. He required immediate surgery to repair a torn tendon.
After the 2011-12 season, Jordan was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. He would slip into a new No. 11 jersey the number he has carried throughout his years in hockey.
“My brother Eric and my dad wore No. 12 so I chose a number below. That being my No. 11,” Jordan told us one time.
Over the years, Jordan admits playing in Raleigh, N.C. — the home of the ’Canes — much respect has developed between himself and Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour.
By 2019 Jordan became the team’s captain. Brind’Amour, who is from Wilcox, Sask., is a former member of the Note Dame Hound skater who once played in a tournament at Fort William Gardens when he was 12.
“You can’t play a thousand games without doing it right. It’s no fluke. And it’s just super special,” Brind’Amour told the media before Monday’s game.
Now playing in his eighth year with Carolina, Jordan’s finest season occurred in 2015-16 when scored 20 goals combined with 28 assists.
With Staal as captain the Hurricanes qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2019, but lost out in an Eastern Conference final to the Boston Bruins.
While writing this column, with a cup of tea and chocolate chip cookies I recall Jordan saying he digs into those same type of cookies, too, when home with his wife, Heather, and their children.
Talking hockey with Jordan one summer I gleaned what an emotional connection our national sport develops within an athlete. Jordan said,
“Travelling between cities, in two different countries and all, has afforded such a wonderful opportunity to pursue the game I love. And, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Staal told med.
“Hockey is an unbelievable sport and something that’s been such a big part of my life.”
Fittingly, Jordan’s brother, Marc, was also on the ice on Monday as a member of the Red Wings. Jordan’s milestone game was also a neat reflection of youthful times when Jordan played shinny against his brothers Marc, along with Eric and Jared, on their homemade rink on the now-famous Oliver Paipoonge sod farm.
Marc is set to play in his 1,000th game some time next season. Oldest brother Eric played in his 1,000th NHL contest in 2017.
Ronn Hartviksen is a Thunder Bay-area writer, whose most famous production may be an outdoor rink called the Bean Pot, where the Canadian Olympic team once skated.
