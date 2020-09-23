Organizers have given up hope for the annual Tbaytel Luncheon of Hope this year.
It will not take place this October due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety restrictions in place.
Heather Vita, with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, says with many in-person events being cancelled or postponed, it’s meant a loss of revenue for organizations depending on annual fundraising.
“And more than that, the Luncheon of Hope has always been about providing hope to women, providing that camaraderie and the message that they are not alone,” said Vita.
