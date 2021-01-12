Indigenous health officials continued conducting tests Monday at
Aroland First Nation to determine if anyone has been infected by
someone in the community who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“We feel that we’ll be able to contain this,” Aroland Chief Dorothy
Towedo said from the community of about 350 near Nakina.
Aroland was put under lockdown on Saturday after the band was informed
of the positive case by health officials, Towedo said.
