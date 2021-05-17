FREDERICTON - Ten more COVID-19 infections are tied to a quarantine hotel in Fredericton for non-essential travellers, New Brunswick's Health Department said Monday.
Department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said there are at least 25 cases tied to the Delta Fredericton Hotel — five direct cases and 20 involving close contacts.
Macfarlane said in an email on Monday health officials have not declared an outbreak at the hotel but have implemented risk-management protocols in the building and are conducting testing.
The Delta Fredericton has been designated by the government as one of three quarantine hotels, where non-essential travellers to the province must stay for at least seven days. There are two other quarantine hotels in New Brunswick: one in Saint John and another in Moncton.
Macfarlane said those three hotels are only permitted to accept isolating travellers.
New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including one travel-related case involving a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.
Health officials said the new cases involve three people from the Saint John region, five from the Fredericton area, two in the Edmundston region and one from the Bathurst area.
Officials said a case had been identified at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on Sunday and students there will learn remotely until at least Thursday.
There are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a total of 10 New Brunswickers are hospitalized — six in New Brunswick and four out of province. Three patients are in intensive care, two of whom are in the province and one is outside New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.