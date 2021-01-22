FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Edmundston region is moving into full lockdown as health officials try to curb rising infections in the area bordering Quebec.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said today the 14-day lockdown begins midnight Saturday.
The new health order forces the closure of all non-essential businesses as well as schools and public spaces, including outdoor ice rinks and ski hills.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said today all non-essential travel is prohibited in and out of Edmundston, which borders northern Maine and Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region.
New Brunswick is reporting 30 new COVID-19 infections — 19 of which were identified in the Edmundston area.
Russell says Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton will remain at the red pandemic-alert level, while she says Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi will stay at the lower, orange level.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.
— — —
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.