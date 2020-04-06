ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman.
Premier Dwight Ball calls it an extremely sad day.
A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in the province just over a week ago.
Fitzgerald says there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, increasing the provincial total to 226.
She also says there is a person in a St. Lawrence long-term care facility who has tested positive, and family members and other contacts have been notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.
