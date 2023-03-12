CHARLOTTETOWN - A look at Peter Bevan-Baker, leader of Prince Edward Island’s Green party.
Age: 60
Early years: Bevan-Baker was born June 3, 1962, in Scotland, U.K., to John Stewart Bevan Baker, a British composer, and June Findlay. He is one of five children. He made his way to Prince Edward Island after stops in Lewisporte, N.L., and Brockville, Ont. Bevan-Baker became a Canadian citizen in 1992.
Education: He has a bachelor of dental surgery from the University of Glasgow, in Scotland.
Career: Bevan-Baker ran a dental clinic, a café and a community hall in Hampton, P.E.I. He ran unsuccessfully as a Green Party candidate in 10 elections, both federal and provincial, before he became the MLA for the riding of Kellys Cross-Cumberland in May 2015. He was re-elected in the newly established district of New Haven-Rocky Point on April 23, 2019. Bevan-Baker leads the only Green Party official Opposition in Canada.
Family: He has been married to his wife, Ann, for 32 years, and they have four children.
Quote: "If a government is not seized by the problems related to climate change, whether they be economic problems or social problems, or environmental problems as a result of climate change, then they're not doing their job." - Peter Bevan-Baker on the importance of climate change as an issue on March 7, 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.
