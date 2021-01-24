CORNER BROOK, N.L. - A 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta., is facing numerous charges including failing to self-isolate, following a traffic stop early this morning in Corner Brook, N.L.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they stopped a vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. and the driver fled on foot.
In a release, they say the driver was quickly apprehended and now faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, and obstructing a peace officer.
He is also charged with failing to self-isolate after arriving in the province on Jan. 22.
He has been ordered to appear in court on on February 9.
Police say the driver was also given a 90 day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.
