FREDERICTON - There has been another death reported at a long-term care facility in Saint John, N.B., bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick to 12.
The latest death — a person in their 70s — was the third at Lily Court, which is part of the Parkland Saint John Tucker Hall facility run by the company Shannex. Two deaths were reported at that facility on Tuesday.
Derek Green, vice-president of the company's New Brunswick operations, says staff members were in contact with the family of the deceased person Tuesday night.
"This has been a tragic time for everyone at Tucker Hall, especially for the families of those we have lost," Green said in a statement posted on the company's website. "We were privileged to be part of their lives."
He said testing conducted Monday has identified three new positive cases among residents and one involving an employee.
The number of active identified cases at Tucker Hall is 25 — 14 residents and 11 employees.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, called the latest death a sad moment for New Brunswick.
"I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased," Russell said in a statement Wednesday.
New Brunswick reported 19 new infections Wednesday, bringing the number of active reported cases to 230. Three people are in hospital with the disease.
The latest cases involve five people in the Saint John region, three in the Fredericton region, eight in the Edmundston area, and one each in the Moncton, Campbellton and Bathurst regions.
Public health officials also confirmed a positive case at Cite Des Jeunes A.-M.- Sormany school in Edmundston and one at Edith Cavell School in Moncton.
The entire province remains at the orange level of New Brunswick's COVID recovery plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.
