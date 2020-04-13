HALIFAX - As a large Halifax nursing home saw a spike in COVID-19 infections today, union leaders are saying they're concerned staffing and gear shortfalls make it harder to battle the pandemic.
The Northwood facility reported 16 residents have tested positive — double the number reported Sunday — with cases spread throughout the large building complex that houses 585 residents.
The facility says in a news release all of the sick residents are currently relocated to a treatment floor and "are in stable condition at this time."
Northwood says in a news release 10 staff members have also tested positive for the virus but notes it has 1,800 employees to ensure adequate care.
Angela Downey, a continuing care assistant and the business agent for the Unifor local at Northwood, says the spread of the virus through nursing homes in the province is likely to expose underlying weaknesses in staffing levels.
She says she fears there could be shortages of workers as the illness spreads and continuing care assistants cannot report for their shifts.
Unifor represents the majority of the continuing care assistants, the front-line workers who care for the residents' daily needs, at the non-profit facility.
"As it is, there is a staffing issue in all long-term care," she said in an interview.
A spokesperson for the facility said members of the executive at Northwood were unavailable for comment.
Downey said that it's not uncommon for a unit with over 30 residents to have three continuing care assistants to look after their daily needs, and if they fall ill, it becomes increasingly difficult to provide the necessary care.
More equipment is needed to prevent that from occurring, she added.
"Having one (surgical) mask a day isn't sufficient, especially when you're doing day-to-day care," she said, adding that staff only receive an additional mask if the one they're using becomes soiled.
In Prince Edward Island, Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's public health officer, said a potential outbreak in a long-term care home is a major concern, despite the low number of overall cases on the Island.
Morrison said there were no new cases of the virus on Monday leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 25.
"An outbreak in a long-term care facility with a number of deaths like we've seen in Ontario and Quebec for instance would be so devastating," she said.
There is a restriction on visitors, and Morrison said discussions are ongoing with Health PEI and private homes on the wearing of personal protection equipment, and limiting the movement of staff between homes where possible.
"Those are all parts of the discussions right across the country, but it remains a concern and that would change our numbers here so quickly," said Morrison of a potential outbreak.
At a news conference Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball stressed taking all measures to protect seniors living in care facilities.
"This is a population that we counted on for all our lives, and now they are counting on us," Ball said.
This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.
— With files from Keith Doucette and Holly McKenzie-Sutter.
