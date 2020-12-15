DIGBY - Search and rescue aircraft are searching off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia after a scallop vessel was reported to have gone down in rough seas.
Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre says an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. today from the boat off Digby, N.S., and debris was spotted on the water at 8 a.m.
He says two life-rafts have washed ashore without anybody in them.
Owens says there was no word yet on how many crew were on board.
More coming ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.