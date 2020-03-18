ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The global COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the ongoing race to replace Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier.
One candidate is calling for the contest to be suspended while the other says he is ready to take charge, and the vote should go ahead.
A May vote is set to determine who will be the next leader of the provincial Liberals and premier of the province after Premier Dwight Ball announced his resignation last month.
Ball has said he would step down once a new leader is chosen.
One of the two candidates in the race said it's in the public interest to place both campaigns on hold while people are focused on their safety and financial well-being.
"The election of a new leader is important, but not as important as the public health and economic issues facing us today," Abbott said in a statement.
Andrew Furey, Abbott's opponent, said the general meeting scheduled for May 8-9 and public events by both candidates should be postponed, but he suggested the vote can and should continue by phone and online.
"My commitment to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is to lead our province through even our most challenging of times," Furey said in a statement, adding that his proposal would allow for "democracy at home."
The Liberal party said it would announce new details on the leadership election on Wednesday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.
