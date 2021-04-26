FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 case involving a variant first identified in India.
Health officials say the case in the Fredericton region involves a previously reported infection.
Officials are also reporting seven new COVID-19 cases today: three in the Saint John area, two in the Fredericton region and two in the Edmundston area.
An outbreak has been declared at a residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, which is connected to at least six cases.
Operations at UNB and St. Thomas University have been reduced to essential services for 72 hours.
New Brunswick has 122 active reported infections and seven patients in hospital with the disease, including three in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.