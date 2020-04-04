The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says the province will continue to suspend all supervised access and family visits for children in its care — even though the restriction is proving to be agonizing for some families.
Dwight Ball told a news conference Saturday that the rule, which is similar to what is being done in other provinces, is necessary to keep children safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's very difficult for children who are three, four or five years old," Ball said.
"And we've seen pictures of grandparents having to visit their grandchildren, staying outside while looking through a window ...This is the kind of impact we are seeing on our families as we deal with this pandemic."
Ball's explanation for the heartbreaking health directive came as three of the four Atlantic provinces reported yet another jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In all, 40 new cases were added to the region's list on Saturday, with Nova Scotia reporting the biggest increase at 29 new cases.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, where eight new cases were reported, the total rose to 203. Among the new cases was a health-care worker at a hospital in St. Anthony, which is near the tip of the province's Northern Peninsula.
Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, confirmed that 153 cases have been linked to two services last month at a funeral home in St. John's. She said 11 people remain in hospital and three of them are in intensive care.
As for the province's children in foster care or group homes, the premier said provincial officials have taken the time to explain what is going on to parents, caregivers, foster parents, indigenous groups and children and youth.
"We know how important family is during challenging and stressful times," Ball said. "It's during these times that we lean on our families. But today, we see that those connections are broken."
Ball encouraged the families affected by the suspension on visits to use online communication tools, such as Skype and Facetime, to maintain family bonds.
"I look forward to a day when we can get back to some sense of normalcy in our province," he said. "But we are a long way from that. Prepare yourselves for a long journey. These are not days or weeks — these are months."
In Nova Scotia, where the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 236, health officials said most cases have been linked to travel or a known case — but there is clear evidence that infections are now being spread within the community.
As a result, the province is ramping up its testing. Processing of test results at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax will expand to 24-7 operation as of Monday.
"It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives — practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible," the province said in a statement.
As of this weekend, four individuals in Nova Scotia were being treated in hospital, but 50 others have now recovered.
In New Brunswick, health officials recorded three new cases Saturday — all of them in the Fredericton area.
That means the province has 98 confirmed cases, which includes 28 individuals who have recovered.
Officials said most of the cases are related to travel or close contacts of confirmed cases, but four cases are from community transmission and six cases remain under investigation.
"We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.
"We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home."
Four patients in New Brunswick remain in hospital, with one in an intensive care unit.
No new cases were reported in Prince Edward Island, where the total number of cases held steady at 22.
The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said six people have recovered from the disease.
Despite the relatively good news on the Island, Morrison urged Islanders not to become complacent, saying the growing number of cases in neighbouring Nova Scotia and New Brunswick was worrying.
"It is not the time to take comfort in zero cases," Morrison told reporters Saturday. "We are by no means across the finish line in this pandemic. In fact, the finish line is nowhere on the horizon for P.E.I."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020.
