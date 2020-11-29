COVID-19 case numbers are continuing their slow but steady rise across most of Atlantic Canada.
New Brunswick reported 14 new cases today, with health officials saying the bulk are located in the Saint John Region.
The area around the city accounted for nine of the province's new diagnoses, with four in and around Moncton and one in the Bathurst area.
In Nova Scotia, all 10 of the province's new cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax, and the total number of active cases is 125.
Newfoundland's four new cases, all in the Eastern Health region, bring the provincial total number of active cases to 36.
Health officials in Prince Edward Island held a rare weekend news conference, but reported no new COVID-19 cases.
Instead, officials said they have not been able to confirm the source of one of the new cases of COVID-19 announced the day before.
They said it's unclear how a 15-year-old male student at Charlottetown Rural High School who also plays on a local hockey team contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"The investigation is ongoing and at this point we are unable to identify a single source of infection," P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison told reporters on Sunday.
"We have been fortunate with all our previous cases in being able to identify a source or linkage giving us confidence that all our previous cases were related to out of province travel."
Still, she said given the amount of testing completed in P.E.I., including 3,000 tests in the past week alone, Morrison said she is reassured the province does not have widespread community transmission.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Previously released figures from Nova Scotia indicated nine out of 10 new cases were located in the central zone. The province later updated its figures to say all 10 were identified there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.