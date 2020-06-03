FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting two more COVID-19 cases in an outbreak in the province's northern region.
The Public Health Department says the two individuals are in the Campbellton region, one in their 40s and the other in their 60s.
The province says one case is a close contact of a previous case in the cluster, which has now grown to affect 15 people.
The other case is linked to the Manoir de la Vallee, a long-term care facility in Atholville linked to eight COVID-19 cases, including a worker who tested positive last week.
The department says a Quebec resident connected to Manoir de la Vallee has also tested positive for COVID-19, but their case will be counted in Quebec's statistics.
New Brunswick has recorded a total of 135 cases of COVID-19, with 120 recovered and five patients currently in hospital — including one in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.
