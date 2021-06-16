HALIFAX - Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says it appears the third wave of COVID-19 is receding across Atlantic Canada ahead of a resumption of regional travel next week.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald reported one new case of novel coronavirus during a briefing Wednesday and said the province now has 35 active cases ahead of its June 23 target to permit travellers from the other three Atlantic provinces.
Officials said the case count in the province had dropped to less than five per 100,000 over the last week.
"All indications are that the third wave is subsiding and this reduces the risk for everyone," said Fitzgerald. "Public health applies restrictions proportionate to the level of risk and we are easing restrictions as we see improvements in epidemiology and as more people get vaccinated."
Fitzgerald said people entering the province won't have to self-isolate, but will have to fill out a travel form before arrival and show identification at their point of entry to prove they are a resident of the Atlantic region.
She said the province remains on track to reopen to the rest of Canada on July 1 partly due to vaccination rates that as of Monday indicated that 72 per cent of people eligible have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Fitzgerald said it's anticipated that later this week, the province will reach the 75 per cent goal needed to trigger an opening to travellers from across the country.
As well, she said the province is working on a new technology platform ahead of July 1 to allow travellers from the rest of Canada to submit proof of vaccination and pre-arrival test results.
Newfoundland and Labrador entered the so-called transition phase of its reopening plan on Tuesday, which eased outdoor restrictions to allow such things as parades and fireworks along with other ceremonial events. Outdoor formal gatherings have also increased to 150 people.
Nova Scotia, which is also opening to regional travel along with Prince Edward Island on June 23, moved into Phase 2 of its five-step reopening plan on Tuesday, as health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 92 active cases.
The changes allow such things as indoor dining at restaurants and bars, a 50 per cent customer capacity for retail stores and increased gathering limits.
Natasha Prall, co-owner of Fresh From The Oven, a restaurant in Greenwood, N.S., said her business has been struggling over the course of the recent lockdown and has gotten by with takeout and delivery service.
Under the initial phase of the province's reopening plan, restaurants were allowed to open patios to customers, but Prall's restaurant didn't have one and eventually resorted to setting up three picnic tables.
"But even with the picnic tables in place, we really didn't have much business," she said in an interview. "With Phase 2, we are hoping to go back to normal or something along those lines."
Also Wednesday, New Brunswick opened to travellers from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador after hitting its 75 per cent first-dose vaccination goal for those 12 years of age and over the day before.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.
