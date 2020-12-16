A public health nurse in St. John's became the first person Wednesday in Newfoundland and Labrador to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ellen Foley-Vick received the province's first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Memorial University, in a room full of socially distanced onlookers whose masks could not hide their smiles.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald administered the shot and laughed as she put a bandage on Foley-Vick's arm. "It's an early Christmas present," Foley-Vick said after she was all patched up. She said the shot didn't hurt a bit and as she stood up from her chair, the room erupted in applause.
Premier Andrew Furey was on hand to witness the first vaccinations, calling the event a "generational moment."
For Dr. Jatin Morkar, a clinical chief with the regional health authority, the vaccine brought relief and the hope that families will be able to come together again. He was the second person to be vaccinated Wednesday morning. Premier Furey said Morkar was one of the first in the province to step forward to treat COVID-19 patients.
Morkar told reporters he quarantined himself in his basement, connecting with family and friends only through Skype and Zoom calls. "One of the worst things I experienced was … having sick patients whose families were not able to visit them," he said. "The grief that went with that is something I don’t think I’ll ever recover from."
In Nova Scotia, Danielle Sheaves, a nurse who works in a COVID unit in a Halifax-area hospital, was the first recipient in her province of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday.
The first shots in Nova Scotia were destined for 350 front-line health workers in Halifax and will be administered at a clinic close to the Dalhousie University campus, where the province's first shipment of the vaccine is being stored.
"It was very uneventful," chuckled emergency department nurse Haley Avery in an interview about five minutes after she received her shot. The 38-year-old, nine-year nursing veteran said she was "excited and grateful" she was able to get vaccinated.
"There is certainly an element of trying to set a good example," Avery said. "I think it's fantastic that there are so many health-care workers who with very little thought, have stepped up to get the immunization because they know it is the right thing to do."
Another vaccine recipient, Dr. Stephen Miller, an emergency department doctor and an associate dean at Dalhousie's faculty of medicine, said his morning drive to work felt a little different. "The last nine months have been a little doom and gloom," Miller said. "Everything took on a bit of a different light today, it was kind of exciting."
Miller, 53, said the clinic had an atmosphere that was somewhat "joyous," with people chatting and laughing as they awaited their turn for a shot. "It's really is amazing when you think about it, how quickly they have worked to develop this vaccine safely," he said.
Miller said he is "confident and comfortable" getting vaccinated and said he believes the public should be too. "It was a painless shot and I so far have felt excellent."
Vaccination clinics were also scheduled in Prince Edward Island Wednesday; a front-line health-care worker from the long-term care sector was expected to be the first Islander to receive a vaccine in a clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
New Brunswick, meanwhile, has said it would wait until the weekend to begin inoculating citizens. Each province has received a first shipment of 1,950 doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.
— By Sarah Smellie in St. John's and Keith Doucette in Halifax.
