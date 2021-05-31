ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador’s second pandemic budget anticipates a deficit of $826 million — about $800 million less than the previous year’s shortfall.
Part of that reduction comes from an anticipated increase in oil revenues totalling almost $500 million.
Though the deficit is expected to shrink, the province’s net debt will jump to $17.2 billion, up from $16.4 billion in the last budget.
The 2021-22 budget lays out targets for five years of declining deficits before reaching a surplus by the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
The budget delivered today by Finance Minister Siobhan Coady says the government will begin dismantling the province’s English school district, streamlining its energy corporation and hiking taxes on higher incomes.
It comes on the heels of a controversial report from the province’s economic recovery team that called for sweeping reductions and pegged the overall provincial debt at $47.3 billion.
More coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.