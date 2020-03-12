FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's first presumptive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, says health officials learned Wednesday that a woman between 50 and 60 years old living in the southeastern area of the province was "minimally symptomatic" after returning from a trip to France.
The woman remains in isolation in her home.
Russell is recommending that all non-essential gatherings of 150 people or more be cancelled or postponed until health officials are better able to determine the risk to the population.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs decided against attending the first ministers meeting in Ottawa Thursday, but later in the day it was announced that the meeting would be held via teleconference.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are in self-isolation after she began showing mild flu-like symptoms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
