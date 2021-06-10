HALIFAX - Here is the first slate of winners from the 2021 East Coast Music Awards, announced Thursday evening:

- Album of the Year: Neon Dreams - "The Happiness Of Tomorrow"

- African-Canadian Artist of the Year: Zamani

- Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: Beòlach

- Fans' Choice Video of the Year: Kellie Loder - "Molded Like A Monster" (Director: Ashlea Wessell)

- Francophone Recording of the Year: Les Hay Babies - "Boîte aux lettres"

- Indigenous Artist of the Year: Silver Wolf Band

- Pop Recording of the Year: Sorrey - "In Full Bloom"

- R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals - "KING"

- Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: Classified - "Time" EP

- Rising Star Recording of the Year: Mike McKenna Jr. - "At the Edge of the World"

- Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier - Maxim and Gervais Cormier: "Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg"

- Solo Recording of the Year: Rose Cousins - "Bravado"

- Song of the Year: Rich Aucoin - "Walls"

- Songwriter of the Year: Catherine MacLellan

The remaining ECMA Awards will be handed out Sunday, June 13, during a special virtual Music & Industry Awards Show hosted by Heather Rankin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.