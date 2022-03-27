MONCTON, N.B. - Known for her powerful hugs and an unrelenting commitment to community activism, former federal cabinet minister Claudette Bradshaw has died — she was 72.
Her son, Nick, confirmed Bradshaw died Saturday at her home in Moncton, N.B., after receiving treatments for Stage 4 lung cancer.
Born in Moncton, she spent years working in the non-profit sector, mainly advocating for at-risk youth and leading the Boys and Girls Club of Moncton.
Bradshaw was also well-known as a champion for marginalized people and a determined proponent for literacy, mental health and affordable housing.
Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc issued a statement today saying he was saddened to hear about the death of a friend and former colleague who had a "lifelong dedication to assisting those in need."
Elected as the member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview-Dieppe in 1997, Bradshaw was later appointed to serve in the cabinets of Liberal prime ministers Jean Chretien and Paul Martin.
As minister of labour, she led a successful bid to have Canada ratify the Convention on the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour — and she also held the junior portfolio of minister responsible for homelessness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.
