FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 — all in the Campbellton area in the north of the province.
Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said today there are now 29 active cases in New Brunswick.
The province has a total of 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, with 121 cases considered recovered.
Five people are in hospital with the disease with one in an intensive care unit.
Russell says the travel-related case reported in the Moncton area on Tuesday is a temporary foreign worker who was already self-isolating for 14 days after arriving in the province.
She says the person has had minimal contact with other people since he came to New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.
