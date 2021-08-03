DILDO, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA - A Newfoundland town that became famous on a late-night American talk show for sharing a name with a sex toy is once again urging residents to steer clear of a sign spelling out the name "Dildo."
The town of Dildo reminded residents and visitors in a Facebook post last week that the giant Hollywood-style sign sits on private property and hiking to the sign is prohibited.
The town said the sign also sits atop a steep, rocky cliff and the trek up for photo shoots is dangerous.
The Dildo sign went up two years ago as part of a bit on the talk show hosted by American comic Jimmy Kimmel.
Kimmel launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign to become honorary mayor of Dildo and sent his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, to the town for a few live reports.
The town later posted a smaller sign nearby reminding people that trekking to the landmark is prohibited, but the warnings have gone unheeded.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.
