FREDERICTON - Just a day after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs conceded that a growing backlash to his government's health-care reforms could hurt him politically, one of his own MLAs is speaking out against the changes.
Bruce Northrup issued a statement to say he is putting his constituents first and cannot support the decision to eliminate the overnight emergency hours at the Sussex Health Centre in his riding.
Sussex is one of six locations that will lose their emergency rooms between midnight and 8 a.m.
The closures, announced this week by the Horizon and Vitalite Health networks, are intended to address a shortage of human resources.
Northrup, the MLA for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, says he will continue to support the premier and the government on other issues.
Deputy premier Robert Gauvin has also publicly expressed concerns with the health reforms and says he'll have an announcement about his political future on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.
