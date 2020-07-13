CHARLOTTETOWN - A health-care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is the eighth person on the Island to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison said today the man in his 40s tested positive Sunday night after being identified through contact-tracing of another case.
Authorities say he had been in contact with a Queen's County woman who tested positive on the weekend.
The woman, in her 80s, had gone to the hospital by ambulance on July 4 and came into contact with the health-care worker.
Morrison says the worker had travelled in Canada, but outside the Atlantic provinces, and returned to work July 4 after testing negative for COVID-19.
P.E.I. has now had 35 cases of COVID-19, including 27 that are considered recovered.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the worker was infected by the patient.
