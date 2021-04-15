FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is keeping part of the northwest of the province under lockdown for another seven days to combat a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said today the Edmundston, N.B., area along with the Upper Madawaska region will remain in lockdown.
She says other parts of the northwest, including Grand Falls, Saint-Leonard and Drummond, will move from the red to the orange pandemic-alert level at midnight tonight, under which restaurant dining rooms, spas and fitness centres can reopen.
Health officials are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, four of which are in the Edmundston region, which has 104 of the 140 active reported cases in the province.
There are two new cases in the Moncton region, while the Saint John and Bathurst areas each have one new case.
Officials say 18 patients are hospitalized with the disease, including 12 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.
