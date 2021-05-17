FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, including one travel-related case of a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.
The new cases involve three people from the Saint John region, five from the Fredericton area, two in the Edmundston region and one from the Bathurst area.
An additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on Sunday and the school community has been notified.
Students will do distance learning until at least Thursday.
There are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a total of 10 New Brunswickers are hospitalized — six in New Brunswick and four out of province.
Three patients are in intensive care, two of whom are in province and one is out of province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.