FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is confirming its 34th COVID-19-related death: a person in their 60s in the Saint John region.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 today.
Three new cases are in the Edmundston area, two are in the Saint John region, and the Moncton and Miramichi areas each have one new case.
Health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two special care homes: Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, N.B., and Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.
New Brunswick says pregnant women without chronic medical conditions can now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
Russell says pregnant women have been given access to the vaccines because of a rise in infections in other parts of the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.
