HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19 today, with the majority of the new infections in the province's Central Zone.
The figure marks a single-day high for new cases in the province.
But Premier Iain Rankin says the large number of cases was expected as the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab catches up with a backlog caused by high testing volumes.
Nova Scotia has 713 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of today, with 30 people in hospital including five in intensive care.
Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police issued 10 summary offence tickets to occupants in a city home overnight for failing to comply with the regulations set out in the Health Protection Act.
Police responded to a report of a loud party on Parker Street and issued all 10 occupants with tickets that carry a fine of $2,000 each.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says every Nova Scotian needs to be vigilant, stay home, and obey the new public health measures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.
