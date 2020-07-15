HALIFAX - Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
They say the latest case was identified Tuesday and involves a person in the Central Zone of the province, who is in hospital.
There are now two active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
Officials say there are no active cases linked to the novel coronavirus at licensed long-term care homes in the province.
To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
Cases involve people ranging in age from under 10 years old to over 90 years old, who are located in all parts of the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.
