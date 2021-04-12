CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.
Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the new cases involve people who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Prince Edward Island has seven active reported cases of COVID-19.
The Island has reported a total of 165 infections and no deaths linked to the virus.
Meanwhile, health officials are announcing a flight exposure notification related to a previously reported infection.
They are asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Tuesday, April 6, to monitor themselves for symptoms and to get tested if any develop.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
