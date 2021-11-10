FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says she's concerned people in the Moncton area may not be following COVID-19 health orders.
Dr. Jennifer Russell told reporters today the number of COVID-19 cases remains high in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe — even though the region has been under circuit-breaker restrictions since Oct. 8.
Circuit-breaker rules include limits on indoor private gatherings, and travel to or from affected areas is restricted.
Russell says there is also a high number of cases in the Miramichi area, in the province's northeast.
Officials are reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases today and a total of 548 active infections.
There are 17 people hospitalized with the disease, including 11 in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021.
