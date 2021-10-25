FREDERICTON - Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick bringing the number of deaths in the province attributed to the novel coronavirus pandemic to 111.
The latest deaths involve a person in their 40s from the Moncton region and two people in their 80s — one in the Edmundston area and one in the Campbellton region.
Health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 today and 57 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 589.
There are now 39 people hospitalized due to the virus, including 14 in intensive care.
A number of cases have been confirmed at daycares in the Saint John, Moncton and Edmundston regions.
Officials say 83.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 92.2 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
