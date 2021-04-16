FREDERICTON - Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 today.
Two of the cases are in the Moncton region, one is in the Saint John area and six of the cases are in the Edmundston region in the northwest of the province, where part of the region remains under a lockdown.
There are now 141 active cases in the province and 20 patients are hospitalized, including 12 in intensive care.
Officials say two previously reported cases in the Edmundston region were actually false positives and have been removed from the list of confirmed cases.
A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie Melubulles child-care facility in Edmundston and families have been notified and advised to self-isolate until midnight on Sunday while contact tracing is completed.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,767 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 33 related deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.
