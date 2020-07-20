FREDERICTON - Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
The new case involves a person in their 20s in the Fredericton area.
Authorities say the individual is a close contact of a recently confirmed travel-related case and is self-isolating.
New Brunswick has had a total of 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 163 of which are considered recovered.
There have been two deaths, and there are five active cases.
The government is reminding owners of restaurants and bars — or anyone holding gatherings larger than 50 people — they must record contact information of all persons who attend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.
