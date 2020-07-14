FREDERICTON - New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the province.
Public health officials said today the case involves a person in their 20s in the Moncton region.
Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says the case is related to travel outside the Atlantic provinces and the person is self-isolating.
She says each new case is a reminder the novel coronavirus can present itself at any time.
There have now been 167 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 163 of which are considered recovered.
New Brunswick has reported a total of two deaths attributed to the virus, and there are two active cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first reported July 14, 2020.
