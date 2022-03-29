HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster tabled a $13.2-billion budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:
- Projected deficit of $506.2 million, increasing the province's net debt to about $18.4 billion.
- The deficit is being driven by an increase in spending on health care, which is projected to rise by $413.4 million.
- An added $17.5 million will be allocated to perform 2,500 more surgeries, expand operating room hours and add hospital beds.
- The government is planning $15 million more for affordable housing programs.
- New taxes are being levied on smaller residential properties owned by non-residents.
- The province's capital budget is a record $1.6 billion, with the bulk of money going towards hospital maintenance and redevelopment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.