AMHERST, N.S. - The mayor of a Nova Scotia town near the border with New Brunswick says he supports newly imposed entry restrictions at the provincial boundary.
Amherst Mayor David Kogon says Nova Scotia's move to put in place border screening is balanced in that it allows essential commercial traffic and workers to continue to travel across.
Under the restrictions that took effect at 6 a.m. today, anyone entering Nova Scotia will be stopped and questioned and told to self-isolate for 14 days.
Exemptions are allowed for healthy workers in the trades and transport sectors, as well as those going to work in areas such as health care and patients who need access to essential health services.
Kogon, who is also a doctor and works at a hospital in Moncton, N.B., says those exemptions are important to towns like his and Sackville, N.B., where many people live on one side of the border and work on the other.
The new measure was announced Sunday as Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil declared a provincial state of emergency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.
