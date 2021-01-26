Halifax police are blaming unnamed "partner" agencies for providing erroneous information that led to the arrest of a local doctor accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Halifax Regional Police issued a statement today saying its Internet Child Exploitation team executed a search warrant on Dec. 2 and arrested the man, who was not named in the statement.
The doctor was later released on conditions but he was not formally charged.
The statement from Halifax police says the initial information came from federal and United States partner agencies, and one of those agencies advised investigators on Jan. 22 that a mistake had been made about the identity of the accused.
The police force says it "acted swiftly and in good faith" when it learned of the error, saying it regretted the "deeply negative impact."
Earlier in the day, the governing body for Nova Scotia doctors confirmed that police had wrongly accused Dr. David Barnett, whose licence to practise medicine had been suspended until Monday.
Dr. Gus Grant, the college's CEO, said the Crown on Monday informed the college that the allegation had been dismissed in Halifax provincial court.
Grant said a Crown attorney confirmed that police had mistaken Barnett for someone with a similar nameand email address in Ohio, who has been arrested.
The CEO said there is no evidence connecting the Cole Harbour doctor with the alleged crime.
When the college learned about the mix-up, it immediately convened a committee that removed the interim suspension imposed on Barnett.
"In the eyes of the college, Dr. Barnett's name is entirely clear, as it should be," Grant said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
