FREDERICTON - The number of deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues to rise in New Brunswick.
Health officials today reported three more deaths, involving a person in their 90s in the Moncton region, someone in their 80s in the Saint John area and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region.
There are currently 131 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 126 reported on Sunday.
There are 12 people in intensive care and four patients on ventilators.
The entire province remains under its highest level of lockdown, and 469 health-care workers are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials are urging parents to ensure children aged five to 11 get vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.
