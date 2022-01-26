FREDERICTON - Noting that 60 per cent of typical New Brunswick emergency room patients could be treated elsewhere, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard urged people on Wednesday to consider other options for medical care.
Starting Monday, she said, paramedics responding to 911 calls will be able to determine if patients should be taken to hospital or advised if another option better suits their needs.
"(Paramedics) will have the option to treat and release," Shephard told reporters in Fredericton.
She said the new project is aimed at alleviating the pressure in the province's emergency rooms, where people often wait many hours for care.
Most ER patients could be treated outside hospital, she said, including by a family doctor, a pharmacist or at a walk-in clinic.
"These changes will allow us to address the emergency department crisis while also evaluating new options for care and determining what works best for New Brunswickers when it comes to accessing health-care services," Shephard said.
Richard Losier, chief executive officer for Ambulance New Brunswick, said he believes the project will help diminish the volume of people going to hospitals.
"Every year, we have 20,000 calls that are less acute and should potentially not be transferred to hospital," he said, adding that people should still call 911 for emergencies.
Shephard said that in many cases, people should be calling their family doctor instead of 911. But there are other options if they don't have a family doctor or can't get an appointment in a timely manner, she said.
Walk-in clinics and virtual care appointments offer consultations with doctors or nurse practitioners, Shephard said. Pharmacists, meanwhile, can prescribe care for minor conditions, such as urinary tract infections and skin conditions, she added.
"I believe today represents an important turning point for primary health care in our province," Shephard said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.
